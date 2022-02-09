National News

Alabama Won’t Have To Redraw Voting Districts Map, Supreme Court Rules

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

The United States Supreme has ruled that the state of Alabama will not have to redraw its congressional district map to more accurately represent the state’s population of Black voters.

The 5-4 ruling on Monday (February 7) stopped a lower court’s order that would’ve forced Republican state officials to redraw the map and create a second district favorable for a Black candidate under the Voting Rights Act.

Last month, a panel of three federal judges ordered that the map be redrawn where there was more than one district with majority Black voting demographic. If the map remains the same, there will only be one such district.

Chief Justice John Roberts Jr sided with the high court’s three liberal justices in the ruling, but the conservative majority –– Clarence Thomas, Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh, Samuel Alito Jr, and Neil Gorsuch –– won the decision, delivering a blow to voting rights advocates.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Black Voters Matter Fund (@blackvotersmtr)

The court ruling comes as voting rights advocates across the country continue to push for two pieces of key legislation that would provide voter protections at the federal level.

Advocates says that such protections would include blocking drastic changes to congressional maps that disproportionately make elections harder for Black candidates and voters alike.

A similar case is pending in Ohio where officials have been forced to redraw congressional maps there. All of this comes as the midterm elections loom ahead.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web