18 Texas Cops Might Be Charged For George Floyd Protests Injuries

Following the May 25, 2020 murder of George Floyd, Austin, Texas, like cities across the US, saw tens of thousands of people who took to the streets to protest the blatant police brutality, racial injustice, and inequality.

Now, a group of 18 Austin police officers who fired “less lethal” bean bag ammunition into crowds of protesters now face charges for the actions they took during the demonstrations that left at least three dozen people hospitalized.

On Wednesday (February 9), the Austin American-Statesman reported that a Travis County grand jury is currently determining if the officers’ use of force was justifiable.

Attorneys for the officers claim that during the near month-long protests, the officers faced objects being thrown at them and responded with “legal” use of force to defend themselves and others.

The grand jury’s decision is expected to come out in a few weeks. According to the newspaper, the grand jury could charge some officers and not others or not issue indictments at all.

All but one of the officers involved in the case remains on administrative duty.

