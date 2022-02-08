Roddy Ricch Deletes His Social Media After Receiving Backlash From New Song

Photo: Getty Images

Roddy Ricch is fed up with critics.

On Sunday, The Box rapper deactivated his Instagram and Twitter pages after receiving backlash from a new song snippet he shared on social media just one day prior. On Saturday, the Grammy Award winning star shared a snippet of a new track titled ‘Out My Mind’ in which he rapped:

“I been low, I been high / I been out my body / Out my mind / When you take my soul, take your time“.

However, fans weren’t here for the rapper’s new style and approach to music. One fan shared:

“We are witnessing the Chance The Rapper-ification of Roddy Ricch”

While another chimed in:

“It ain’t even that bad but I know Roddy can do way better.”

We are witnessing the Chance The Rapper-ification of Roddy Ricch pic.twitter.com/PNGWeEizn2 — Kurrco (@Kurrco) February 5, 2022

Ricch wasn’t pleased with the overwhelming critique. On Sunday, he spoke out against the critics, saying:

“Guess I’m a flop now. S*** crazy.”

Roddy Rich got to be kidding me 💀 pic.twitter.com/7cXxj2NajB — ZEUS (@itzbasito) February 5, 2022

Shortly after, the “High Fashion” star deactivated both his Instagram and Twitter pages. The deletion comes just months after Roddy released his sophomore album Live Life Fast, which also garnered much criticism and comparison to his 2019 debut Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial. However, that hasn’t stopped the star from working on new music. Back in December, Ricch announced that he’ll release a third instalment in his ‘Feed Tha Streets’ series of mixtapes some time in 2022.

Judging by his departure from social media, there’s no telling whether or not Roddy Ricch will continue to bless fans with snippets of unreleased music. In the meantime, check out the latest music from his 2021 album Live Life Fast below.