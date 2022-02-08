Entertainment

Here’s How You Can Stay With Issa Rae At Her South LA Airbnb

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

“Insecure” may be over, but Issa Rae is bringing the apartment management skills “Issa Dee” learned at The Dunes to life.

On Wednesday (February 2), the media mogul announced on Twitter she’s now running an Airbnb in South LA.

“If Issa Dee can manage apartments, surely *eye* can manage an @Airbnb 👀” the 37-year-old wrote online, announcing the new venture.

Issa shared a sneak peek into the home, that comes complete with a pool, carefully selected interior design, that looks inviting, chic, and comfortable, perfect for experiencing your very own “me season.”

According to the official booking website, the entire home is up for rental, with a maximum of two guests.

“I’m inviting guests to spend a weekend in my hometown to experience the culture, businesses and communities that influence my storytelling on screen. I can’t wait to show guests all the things that make Black LA so special firsthand,” the property description reads.

So how can you and a friend stay?

According to the site, “booking opens at 10 a.m. on February 8 for one stay on February 12-14 for $56 a night.”

This isn’t a contest, the booking link says, so you’ll be responsible for your transportation to and from Los Angeles.

In addition to getting to stay at the home, you’ll get a virtual chat with Issa herself, and be able to explore some of your favorite landmarks from Insecure episodes.

Check out specifics by clicking HERE.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web