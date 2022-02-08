Here’s How You Can Stay With Issa Rae At Her Immaculate South LA Airbnb

Photo: Getty Images

Insecure may be over, but Issa Rae is bringing the apartment management skills “Issa Dee” learned at The Dunes to life.

On Wednesday (February 2), the media mogul announced on Twitter she’s now running an Airbnb in South LA.

“If Issa Dee can manage apartments, surely *eye* can manage an @Airbnb 👀” the 37-year-old wrote online, announcing the new venture.

Issa shared a sneak peek into the home, that comes complete with a pool, carefully selected interior design, that looks inviting, chic, and comfortable, perfect for experiencing your very own “me season.”

According to the official booking website, the entire home is up for rental, with a maximum of two guests.

If Issa Dee can manage apartments, surely *eye* can manage an @Airbnb 👀 🏡: https://t.co/12HNnslhPc pic.twitter.com/Y39ybwObj0 — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) February 2, 2022

“I’m inviting guests to spend a weekend in my hometown to experience the culture, businesses and communities that influence my storytelling on screen. I can’t wait to show guests all the things that make Black LA so special firsthand,” the property description reads.

So how can you and a friend stay?

According to the site, “booking opens at 10 a.m. on February 8 for one stay on February 12-14 for $56 a night.”

This isn’t a contest, the booking link says, so you’ll be responsible for your transportation to and from Los Angeles.

In addition to getting to stay at the home, you’ll get a virtual chat with Issa herself, and be able to explore some of your favorite landmarks from Insecure episodes.

Check out specifics by clicking HERE.

