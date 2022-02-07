Andrew Young’s 90th Birthday Celebration Takes Shape

Inside Andrew Young’s Birthday Celebration

In honor of Ambassador Andrew Young’s 90th birthday, The Andrew J. Young Foundation is hosting a 4-day celebration that begins March 9th, 2022 and will conclude March 12th with a grand birthday dinner gala.

This celebration is about honoring the man who has lived many lives and has done so with grace, accomplishment, and leadership. Ambassador Andrew Young has chosen the theme, “Peace and Reconciliation” for his 90th birthday. According to the ambassador, “there has never been a time when our world needed to embrace peace and reconciliation more than today”.

Starting at 12:00 p.m. on March 9th, the 90 Minutes of Global Prayer for World Peace will take place. The prayer service will feature the Trey Clegg singers and additional choirs from other churches in the Atlanta area. In addition to the opening prayer by Reverend Dwight Andrews, other spiritual leaders from around the world will be featured through videos. The highlight of the service will be the “Peace and Reconciliation” sermon by Ambassador Andrew J. Young. The event will be livestreamed around the world to spread the message of peace.

On Thursday, March 10th at 10:00 a.m. the second day of the celebration will feature a 90-minute walk for Peace and Reconciliation. The event will begin at Centennial Olympic Park with elected officials, dignitaries and celebrities with opening remarks from Ambassador Young. It will conclude at the Rodney Cook Sr. Peace Park in Vine City. It is Young’s hope that people come walk with the purpose of reconciling with each other and sending a message about the importance of peace and friendship. Organizations and individuals can register to participate in the walk which is anticipated to draw thousands. Registration will is available at www.andrewyoung90.com.

On Friday, March 11th the exhibit “The Many Lives of Andrew Young” will open at the Millennium Gate Museum and will highlight the different eras of Ambassador Young’s incredible life and many accomplishments in different decades. During this VIP opening reception an accompanying coffee table book published by NewSouth Books will be released. Following the exhibit opening a special dinner will incorporate the Millennium Candler Peace & Justice Prize Ceremony. This extravagant occasion is produced by the National Monuments Foundation under the direction of its President, Rodney Cook Jr. Funds received at the dinner and auction that night will benefit the work of the foundation. This year’s honorees will be Millennium Candler Justice Prize Winners Clark Durant, Joe Lonsdale V, Dan T. Cathy and Benjamin C. Adams and the Millennium Candler Peace Prize Winner Dr. Shin Dae-yong. Following the VIP opening, the exhibit will be open to the public beginning Saturday March 12th, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Information about limited-time tickets will be available via the Andrew Young 90th birthday celebration website.

On Saturday March 12th the celebration will conclude with the actual 90th birthday gala at The World Congress Center which will raise funds to further the mission of his foundation. This fundraising dinner will give guests and sponsors the opportunity to thank Ambassador Young for his efforts in peacemaking and social change. The evening will feature tributes from individuals, to be announced, along with an amazing array of talent in music and song. The public can go to www.andrewyoung90.com for tickets and sponsorship information.

Ambassador Andrew Young is a beacon of leadership and has served the public for decades. Through serving as a student, preacher, civil rights activist, Congressman, United Nations Ambassador, Mayor of Atlanta, co-chair of the 1996 Olympics and more, Ambassador Young has continued to build communities and inspire unity amongst people across the globe.

Ambassador Andrew Young has pushed boundaries and has created a seat at the table for all people regardless of race. Ambassador Young has shown today’s youth that opportunities are limitless when you focus on them. According to the planning board, this 90th birthday celebration and fundraising event is an incredibly special time for individuals to reflect and celebrate the legacy and impact of Ambassador Andrew Young and his efforts in making Atlanta, America, and the world a better place.