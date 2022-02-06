Digital Daily

Biden Unveils $350M Plan To Fund Community Policing To Fight Gun Violence

President Joe Biden on Thursday (February 3) traveled to NYC to participate in a Gun Violence Strategies Partnerships meeting where he unveiled a multi-point plan to combat gun violence.

“Defunding the police is not the answer,” Biden said later adding that more “social workers and other mental health professionals” are need to respond to emergency scenes. Part of the plan includes $350 million to go toward community policing initiatives.

Biden’s trip to NYC comes after two police officers were fatally shot while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

The president vowed to invest in technology that can detect gunshots as well as encourage state and local leaders to prioritize prosecuting violent crime.

The Biden-Harris administration also has plans to launch a national drug-related violence reduction initiative and a national ghost gun task force. The plan also includes cracking down on illegal firearm trafficking.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams and US Attorney General Merrick Garland also attending the meeting.

