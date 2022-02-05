Digital Daily

These Hilarious Tweets of Fake Black History Are Guaranteed To Make You LOL

It’s Black History Month — a time for the Nation to acknowledge the gifts and contributions that Black Americans have given this country. They say laughter is healing medicine, and for Black folks, it’s one of the most easily accessible forms of therapy.

African American culture is known for turning hundreds of years of pain into pure comedy; and Black History Month is no different. The social media trend of Fake Black History Moments has returned for yet another year of hilarity. Like Papoose becoming the first black man to get a shape up with his fitted on.

Or Smokey from the 1995 film, Friday, becoming the first Black man to ever get catfished.

In honor of Black History Month, check out these hilarious, fake tweets guaranteed to make you laugh out loud.

QUINTESSA HIGGINS: The first Black person to dismiss someone using the phrase “Girl, Bye”

GLORINDA SLIMFEATHER: First person to refer to her hairline as her “edges.”

RAYNALDO ALBERTSON: First person to refer to his girl as ‘wifey’.

DONTE “THE COBRA” JACKSON: The first Black man to earn a black belt on a Friday, only to get beat Saturday at the nightclub.

GUSSIE MAE JOHNSON: The first Black woman to have her “mouth all ready” for some food that was no longer available.

ANTERRIUS WIIG: The first person to literally break someone’s ankles on the basketball court

Claude Malvoux: The first Black man to extend his lunch break 30 minutes after it was over.

Lemont Jones: The first Black man to borrow $10 until Friday.

Anjanette Jenkins: First woman to claim, she ain’t the one.

SISTER EMMA GEAN RUDOLPH

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Jeffthagr8 (@1738_thagr8)

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

