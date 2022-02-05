Father Admits To Throwing 2-Day-Old Into Freezing River After Killing Mom

Photo: Facebook, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Authorities in Memphis are still searching for the remains of a two-day-old newborn whose father admitted to throwing into a freezing river after fatally shooting the child’s mother.

Danielle Hoyle posted to Facebook Monday (January 31) days after giving birth, expressing exciting of being able to hold her daughter, Kennedy Hoyle.

“I been waiting on them to bring her to me all morning,” the 27-year-old wrote online. Tragically, Danielle would only be able to hold her daughter for the next day and a half.

Just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday night (February 1), the newborn’s father, Brandon Isabelle shot Danielle in the head and threw their baby into the a nearby river, an affidavit obtained by PEOPLE confirms.

Officials have charged Brandon Isabelle, missing newborn #KennedyHoyle‘s father, with 2 counts of first-degree murder “He didn’t have to do it,” Kennedy’s grandmother told me. “I miss my baby. I miss seeing her coming home…I can’t eat. I can’t sleep.”https://t.co/mDNi13Mrsg — Audrey Conklin (@audpants) February 3, 2022

An officer canvassing the Whitehaven section of Memphis in search of possibly stolen vehicles reported seeing a car belonging to Danielle on the side of the road with the driver’s side window broken out.

After identifying the car’s owner, the officer contacted Danielle’s family who said they hadn’t seen the new mom after she left with the newborn.

Shortly after discovering the car, the officer found the body of a woman matching Danielle’s description with multiple gunshot wounds to the head. Police declared her dead at the scene, but the baby was missing.

A statewide Amber Alert went out for the child, whose car seat was found in a Walmart parking lot, according to CBS 42.

Police quickly named Isabelle as a suspect and he later confessed to having lured Danielle to the area, killing her and driving the child to a nearby park before he “tossed the child into the water” of the Upper Mud Island Boat Ramp.

A #TNAMBERAlert has been issued for 2-day-old Kennedy Hoyle on behalf of @MEM_PoliceDept. Kennedy was last seen yesterday in the area of Sedgewick Drive and Levi Rd in Memphis. If you have seen Kennedy, call MPD at 901-545-2677 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/FKx8Ch6Uvz — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 2, 2022

Authorities are now in a recovery mission to bring the newborn’s remains to her grandmother who is now caring for Danielle’s distraught 10-year-old daughter Riyah.

“All my grandbaby knows is my daughter,” April Campbell told PEOPLE. “All she does is cry and say she wants her mama.” Riyah, Campbell says was excited to be a big sister. “It’s a lot,” Campbell said.

Isabelle has been charged with murder, aggravated kidnapping, tampering with evidence and remains in jail until next court date.

Reading about Black trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor. These additional resources are also available:

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255

The National Alliance on Mental Illness 1-800-950-6264

The Association of Black Psychologists 1-301-449-3082

The Anxiety and Depression Association of America 1-240-485-1001

For more mental health resources, click HERE.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.