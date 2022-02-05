Entertainment

Family Of ‘Walking Dead’ Star Moses J. Moseley Believes He Was Murdered

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

Moses J. Moseley‘s family doesn’t believe he committed suicide, despite prior reports. The Walking Dead star’s sister, Teerea Kimbro, revealed to TMZ that the family believes her brother was kidnapped and murdered, adding that people close to Moses knew he loved life, and she believes with all her heart he was kidnapped and then killed 3 days later.

Kimbro also shared that the star had booked a taping for the Monday before his body was found but never showed up —- something she says he would never do. She added that he loved where his career was heading and they were planning big things in the near future.

Police say Moses’ body in his car with the doors locked, a gun in his lap and a facial bullet wound.

Details are still developing.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web