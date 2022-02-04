White Man Who Pushed Black LGBTQ+ Book Ban Charged With Child Molestation

Photo: Getty Images

A Missouri man who pushed a school board to ban books by LGBTQ+ authors because he claimed the content was “inappropriate for children” has been arrested for child molestation and giving pornographic material to a minor.

Ryan Utterback, 29, was among a group of parents of the North Kansas City Public School District last fall who advocated for the school library to ban books that describe “sexual acts.”

According to reports, Utterback faces a wave of charges including a felony charge of second-degree child molestation, misdemeanor domestic assault, and giving pornographic material to a minor.

Utterback is accused of fondling a 12-year-old in December 2020 and in a separate incident, put his fingers through a hole in a teen’s jean to rub their bare leg.

“Our books TEACH & give resources to kids about predators like him,” All Boys Aren’t Blue author, George M. Johnson, wrote on Twitter.

A man who said All Boys Aren’t Blue was pornographic and inappropriate for his kids at a school board meeting has been charged with sexually abusing kids and giving porn to a minor. Our books TEACH & give resources to kids about predators like him. https://t.co/S40skluL26 — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) February 2, 2022

Johnson’s book, like other Black and LGBTQ+ authors, has come under attack as school boards around the country rush to snatch material off the shelves.

Authors, students, and parents are fighting back, though, forming book clubs and getting policies reversed.

“I’ve seen teenagers who have been going through sexual abuse name their abuse, simply because they read the text.” @IamGMJohnson‘s book “All Boys Aren’t Blue” faces bans in schools across 15 states. They talked to @KatyTurNBC about the impact their books has had on students. pic.twitter.com/WpCZxPIKjy — Katy Tur Reports (@KatyOnMSNBC) February 2, 2022

Reading about trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

For more mental health resources, click HERE.

