Digital Daily

White Man Who Pushed Black LGBTQ+ Book Ban Charged With Child Molestation

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

A Missouri man who pushed a school board to ban books by LGBTQ+ authors because he claimed the content was “inappropriate for children” has been arrested for child molestation and giving pornographic material to a minor.

Ryan Utterback, 29, was among a group of parents of the North Kansas City Public School District last fall who advocated for the school library to ban books that describe “sexual acts.”

According to reports, Utterback faces a wave of charges including a felony charge of second-degree child molestation, misdemeanor domestic assault, and giving pornographic material to a minor.

Utterback is accused of fondling a 12-year-old in December 2020 and in a separate incident, put his fingers through a hole in a teen’s jean to rub their bare leg.

“Our books TEACH & give resources to kids about predators like him,” All Boys Aren’t Blue author, George M. Johnson, wrote on Twitter.

Johnson’s book, like other Black and LGBTQ+ authors, has come under attack as school boards around the country rush to snatch material off the shelves.

Authors, students, and parents are fighting back, though, forming book clubs and getting policies reversed.

Reading about trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor. 

For more mental health resources, click HERE

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web