Black Women’s Expo Expands Market to Detroit and Atlanta

The Chicago-born BWe NEXT (Black Women’s Expo) is headed your way as announced by Founder and Executive Producer Merry Green via Facebook Live . Green virtually discussed the addition of the Motor City June 18-19, 2022, and “Hotlanta” December 17-18, 2022. The Chicago show will return to McCormick Place August 12-14, 2022.

After encountering an unforeseen show cancellation in 2020 due to the global pandemic, Green wasn’t quite sure what to expect with the return of BWe NEXT the following year.

“To my surprise and delight, we broke participation records during a pandemic,” said Green. “That’s brand loyalty and a clear call for us to get back to delivering the Black woman’s experience in more markets.”

The line-up of 2022 shows will tout the theme “The Legacy Continues,” highlighting how BWe NEXT has established an immense following over the past 27 years. Annually, multiple generations of attendees flock to the largest exposition for Black women in the nation for the exhibitors, panel discussions, entertainment, and networking.

“As we continue to grow and evolve, so does our audience of Black women,” said Green. “In 2022, we will celebrate the countless relationships that have been forged and those ‘girlfriend moments’ shared through the BWe NEXT experience. This year will be about celebrating the phenomenal legacy of Black women.”

Twitter, Green teased that more information would be shared about exhibitor booths over the next few days and encouraged viewers to follow BWE Next on Facebook LinkedIn , and their newly launched Instagram page.

“We have a lot of work ahead of us, but the end result will be worth it,” said Green.

For more information about BWe Next and sponsorship opportunities, visit BWeNext.com.

About Post Author Danielle Sanders, Managing Editor Danielle Sanders is the Managing Editor at the Chicago Defender and News Operations Manager for Real Times Media. See author's posts