Author Shaka Senghor talks prison reform, new book, Oprah moment and writing with Nas

Our guest Shaka Senghor has been seen on Oprah Winfrey’s Emmy award-winning Super Soul Sunday, he’s a New York Times best-selling author, Head of Diversity, Equality and Inclusion at TripActions, an entrepreneur, inspiring speaker, and a leading voice in criminal justice reform.

We talk about his new book, Letters to the Sons of Society: A Father’s Invitation to Love, Honesty, and Freedom, how he went from serving 19 years in prison for 2nd-degree murder to joining Oprah’s inner circle, being featuring on the new Grammy-nominated Nas album King’s Disease II and how genuine relationships trump transitional ones.

#FlawlessByGU