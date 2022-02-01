Whoopi Goldberg Apologizes For Saying The Holocaust Wasn’t ‘About Race’

Photo: Getty Images

Whoopi Goldberg apologized Monday (January 31) after making on-air comments about the Holocaust hours earlier on The View.

While discussing a Tennessee school board’s decision to ban Maus –– a Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel detailing the Nazi death camps of World War II –– because of profanity and nudity.

Goldberg remarked: “I’m surprised that’s what made you uncomfortable, the fact that there was some nudity. I mean, it’s about the Holocaust, the killing of six million people, but that didn’t bother you? If you’re going to do this, then let’s be truthful about it. Because the Holocaust isn’t about race. No, it’s not about race.”

Co-host Joy Behar pointed out that Nazis claimed Jews were a different race, to which Goldberg replied, “But it’s not about race. It’s not. It’s about man’s inhumanity to other man.”

Hours after the show, Goldberg tweeted an apology for the comments.

“On today’s show, I said the Holocaust ‘is not about race, but about man’s inhumanity to man.’ I should have said it is about both.”

She quoted Jonathan Greenblatt from the Anti-Defamation League, who said, “The Holocaust was about the Nazi’s systematic annihilation of the Jewish people – who they deemed an inferior race.”

“I stand corrected,” Goldberg said, adding, “The Jewish people around the world have always had my support and that will never waiver. I’m sorry for the hurt I’ve caused. Written with my sincerest apologies, Whoopi Goldberg.”

Greenblatt responded to Goldberg’s apology late Monday night, thanking her “for correcting your prior statement and acknowledging” the Holocaust “for what it was.”

“I hope we can work together to combat ignorance of that horrific crime and the hate that threatens all,” he wrote.

Thanks @WhoopiGoldberg for correcting your prior statement and acknowledging the #Holocaust for what it was. As #antisemitism surges to historic levels, I hope we can work together to combat ignorance of that horrific crime and the hate that threatens all. https://t.co/ltsHrwmLCG — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) February 1, 2022

