Video Captures Disturbing Racist Rant During High School Basketball Game

Photo: Getty Images

A Black mother in California is demanding change after video caught the moment her son was subjected to racist taunts during a high school basketball game.

“Chain him up!” “Where is his slave owner?” “Don’t let him out of his cage!” “He’s a monkey!” were just some of the racist remarks an unidentified student at Laguna Hills High School yelled at Makai Brown, a Black Portola High School while he shot free throws during a game on Friday night (January 21).

According to KTLA, Brown’s mother, Sabrina Little-Brown spoke at a Irvine City Council meeting Tuesday (January 25) to express her concerns about the situation and call for change from city leaders.

“To me, this a form of bullying,” Little-Brown said. “Please do your part and show him that he’s wrong and that change in this community and in this community and in the world is still possible.”

Irvine Mayor Farrah Khan addressed the situation during the meeting, showing support for Little-Brown and had a direct message for Laguna Hills and the Saddleback Valley Unified School District:

“Fix yourselves. I’m expecting a letter, or some sort of communication from you letting us know what you’re going to do to take care of this issue,” Khan said.

Superintendent Dr. Crystal Turner issued a statement that said in part: “Although apologies are necessary, they do not suffice. The words used by this student will never be acceptable. This is a learning opportunity for our school communities that there is ongoing work to be done in building continued mutual respect and understanding.”

The school said the student who made the remarks received “immediate and appropriate consequences” confirming that “discipline have taken place” though specifics about the punishment weren’t released.

