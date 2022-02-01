ADW News

More Than 12 HBCUs Receive Bomb Threats On First Day Of Black History Month

Photo: Getty Images

For the third time in the span of about a month, multiple HBCUs have reported receiving bomb threats on the same day.

On Tuesday (February 1), More than a dozen HBCUs reported receiving bomb threats just one day after at least six HBCUs received threats –– which was just weeks after a string of threats hit several other HBCU campuses across the country.

According to CNN, at least 13 schools have canceled or postponed classes on the first day of Black History Month after reportedly receiving threats.

Among the schools shuffling campus operations after being threatened are: Coppin State University, Mississippi Valley State University, Alcorn State University, Tougaloo College, Morgan State University, Jackson State University, Kentucky State University, Fort Valley State University, Howard University, Xavier University, University of the District of Columbia, Spelman College, and Edward Waters University.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

