Lizzo Makes Her Mom Feel ‘Special’ As She Plays New Music In Touching Video

Lizzo‘s music is known for bringing her fans joy — and this time around, it’s her mom reaping the benefits of her music. The “Truth Hurts” singer took to social media on Thursday to share a sweet clip of the moment she played her new song entitled “Special” for her mom Shari Johnson-Jefferson, making for a precious, viral mother-daughter moment.

Lizzo shared the clip with her 11.9 million followers with the caption:

“This is the first time I played my new music for my momma — I was nervous to post this! But just know: if the ones you love support you — THATS ALL U NEED. It’s been a long journey YALL… but I think it’s about that time.”

The Grammy Award winning star added another message about the precious moment, sharing:

“I’ve always wanted to make my momma proud. Today was her first time hearing my new music. She told me she has ALWAYS been proud of me (even in my crazy rock star sleeping in my car days). She always made me feel special. In case nobody told you yet… you’re special. Keep going. I’m proud of you.”

Lizzo’s heartwarming moment comes just days after the star dropped her new campaign for Logitech, sharing:

“LET THE 2022 TAKEOVER BEGIN. Excited to be partners with @logitech and this crew of 🔥creators and innovators to bring in a new era of #DEFYLOGIC. In case nobody told you today. YOU can BE who you want. DO what you want, and LIVE how you want. We are the future and THE FUTURE IS OUR”

Catch Lizzo headlining iHeartRadio’s Living Black Celebration this February. See the sweet mother-daughter moment above.