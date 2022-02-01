National News

Jury Selection Begins For Ex-Cop Involved In Breonna Taylor’s Killing

The process of seating a jury is set to begin Tuesday (February 1) in the trial of the former Louisville cop who was involved in the botched raid that killed 26-year-old Breonna Taylor.

Potential jurors are being questioned this week to hear the case of Brett Hankison, who is facing three charges of wanton endangerment, after being accused of recklessly shooting into Taylor’s neighbor’s apartments on March 13, 2020.

Taylor, an emergency medical technician who was aspiring to become a nurse, was shot multiple times during the raid –– the warrant for which was ultimately found to have been based on faulty information.

None of the officers involved in the raid have been charged for killing Taylor. Hankison is the only one to face any criminal charges in her killing. If the jury finds him guilty, he could face one to five years in prison for each endangerment count.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron determined the Taylor’s shooting death was “justified” because Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, opened fire first. Walker has maintained the officers did not announce themselves as police before breaking into the apartment.

Reading about Black trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor. These additional resources are also available: 

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255

The National Alliance on Mental Illness 1-800-950-6264

The Association of Black Psychologists 1-301-449-3082

The Anxiety and Depression Association of America 1-240-485-1001

For more mental health resources, click HERE

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

