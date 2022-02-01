Jury Selection Begins For Ex-Cop Involved In Breonna Taylor’s Killing

Photo: Getty Images

The process of seating a jury is set to begin Tuesday (February 1) in the trial of the former Louisville cop who was involved in the botched raid that killed 26-year-old Breonna Taylor.

Potential jurors are being questioned this week to hear the case of Brett Hankison, who is facing three charges of wanton endangerment, after being accused of recklessly shooting into Taylor’s neighbor’s apartments on March 13, 2020.

Taylor, an emergency medical technician who was aspiring to become a nurse, was shot multiple times during the raid –– the warrant for which was ultimately found to have been based on faulty information.

None of the officers involved in the raid have been charged for killing Taylor. Hankison is the only one to face any criminal charges in her killing. If the jury finds him guilty, he could face one to five years in prison for each endangerment count.

Reminder that he’s not on trial for shooting and killing Breonna Taylor, he’s on trial for possibly endangering her neighbors by doing so. It’s an evil “justice system” that tells you the possible harm to others matters more than actually taking the life of a Black woman pic.twitter.com/06l30qH1Eh — Olayemi Olurin (@msolurin) January 29, 2022

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron determined the Taylor’s shooting death was “justified” because Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, opened fire first. Walker has maintained the officers did not announce themselves as police before breaking into the apartment.

