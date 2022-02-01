2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards: See The Full List Of Hip Hop and R&B Nominees

Photo: Getty Images

The iHeartRadio Music Awards are returning this March and are happening live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, celebrating this year’s most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app — everything the fans have been listening to.

In its ninth year, this year’s show will feature awards presentations in multiple categories, live performances from the biggest artists in music, plenty of surprises, and more. Fans can tune in to watch the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Tuesday, March 22nd on FOX from 8pm ET – 10pm ET (PT tape-delayed). The show will also be broadcast on iHeartMedia radio stations across the country and on the iHeartRadio app.

This year’s nominees include some of the year’s biggest stars in Hip Hop and R&B, including Drake, Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Nas X. As always, the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards will celebrate the fans by giving them an opportunity to decide the winners in several new and established categories. Fan voting will determine this year’s Best Fan Army, Best Lyrics, Best Cover Song, Best Music Video, the Social Star Award, Favorite Tour Photographer, TikTok Bop of the Year, and the first-ever TikTok Songwriter of the Year and Best Comeback Album.

Social voting begins today, January 27th, and will close on March 15th at 11:59pm PT for all categories. Fans can vote on Twitter using the appropriate category and nominee hashtags or by visiting iHeartRadio.com/awards. Tickets for the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards go on sale to the general public on Thursday, January 27th at 10am PT/1pm ET at AXS.com.

Check out the list of hip hop and R&B nominees below.

Hip-Hop Song of the Year:

“Essence” – WizKid featuring Tems

“Time Today” – Moneybagg Yo

“Up” – Cardi B

“Way 2 Sexy” – Drake featuring Future & Young Thug

“What You Know Bout Love” – Pop Smoke

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:

Drake

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Moneybagg Yo

Pop Smoke

Best New Hip-Hop Artist:

BIA

Coi Leray

Lil Tjay

Pooh Shiesty

Yung Bleu

R&B Song of the Year:

“Damage” – H.E.R.

“Good Days” – SZA

“Heartbreak Anniversary” – Giveon

“Leave The Door Open” – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

“Pick Up Your Feelings” – Jazmine Sullivan

R&B Artist of the Year:

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

Giveon

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Tank

Best New R&B Artist:

Chlöe

Giveon

Tone Stith

VanJess

Vedo

See the full list of 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards nominees here.