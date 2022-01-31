More Bomb Threats Temporarily Shut Down At Least Six HBCUs

Photo: Getty Images

At least six HBCUs received bomb threats Monday morning (January 31), prompting campus closures and police investigations.

Howard University, Southern University and A&M, Bethune-Cookman University, Albany State University, Delaware State University, and Bowie State University all received the threats in the morning, school officials confirmed.

At least five of the schools continue to be on lockdown as they investigate the threats, CNN reported. Officials at Howard confirmed to the news outlet that the “scene has been cleared with no hazardous material found.”

This is the second time this month that multiple HBCUs have received bomb threats all on the same day. On January 5, some institutions were forced to relocated students and faculty amid campus wide investigations.

