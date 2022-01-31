National News

More Bomb Threats Temporarily Shut Down At Least Six HBCUs

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

At least six HBCUs received bomb threats Monday morning (January 31), prompting campus closures and police investigations.

Howard University, Southern University and A&M, Bethune-Cookman University, Albany State University, Delaware State University, and Bowie State University all received the threats in the morning, school officials confirmed.

At least five of the schools continue to be on lockdown as they investigate the threats, CNN reported. Officials at Howard confirmed to the news outlet that the “scene has been cleared with no hazardous material found.”

This is the second time this month that multiple HBCUs have received bomb threats all on the same day. On January 5, some institutions were forced to relocated students and faculty amid campus wide investigations.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web