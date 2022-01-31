Kamala Harris Drove Within Yards Of Pipe Bomb During Capitol Riot: Report

Photo: Getty Images

New shocking details about the January 6 Capitol riot have emerged, revealing just how close Kamala Harris got to a pipe bomb planted outside the Democratic National Committee office.

According to an exclusive report by CNN, Harris –– who was Vice President-elect at the time–– drove just yards away from a pipe bomb lying next to a bench outside the DNC headquarters. Police officials said the bomb had been outside for nearly two hours before being discovered.

Harris pulled into the DNC headquarters parking garage with her motorcade around 11:30 a.m. on January 6, 2021 –– driving past the parking deck near where the bomb was discovered. She was later evacuated from the Capitol Street office within minutes of the bomb’s discovery.

These latest details further highlight the disturbing lapse in security that day as law enforcement responded to thousands of right-wing extremists who broke into the Capitol with weapons. Harris had been at the Capitol only hours before for a classified intelligence briefing, but earlier this month she said her staff who stayed behind were “forced to seek refuge in our office, converting filing cabinets into barricades.”

Harris was under Secret Service protection at the time, raising more questions about the security measures in place to protect her. The Secret Service, White House, and former aides declined to comment on the matter.

