Georgia DA Requests FBI Protection After Donald Trump Threatens Protests

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has formally requested FBI protection after Donald Trump told his supporters that “racists” prosecutors were investigating his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

At a rally in Conroe, Texas Sunday (January 30) Trump threatened to hold “the biggest protest we have ever had” in cities across the country including Atlanta, if prosecutors “do anything wrong or illegal.”

“I am asking you to immediately conduct a risk assessment of the Fulton County courthouse and Government Center, and that you provide protective resources to include intelligence and federal agents,” Willis wrote in a request to the FBI obtained by 11Alive News.

A special grand jury will be seated as part of Willis’ investigation starting May 2 of this year.

Without naming names, Trump told supporters “these prosecutors are vicious, horrible people,” referring to Willis, NY Attorney General Letitia James and Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg Jr who are both investigating his business dealings in NYC.

“They’re racists and they’re very sick,” Trump said. “They’re mentally sick. They’re going after me without any protection of my rights from the Supreme Court or most courts. In reality, they’re not after me, they’re after you,” he lied.

Here’s the letter from Fulton DA Fani Willis to the FBI: “Security concerns were escalated this weekend by the rhetoric of former President Trump…Mr. Trump made multiple references to investigations…including the criminal investigation underway in my office.” pic.twitter.com/S6ZUStxzIw — Brendan Keefe (@BrendanKeefe) January 31, 2022

“We must work together to keep the public safe and ensure that we do not have a tragedy in Atlanta similar to what happened at the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021,” Willis said.

