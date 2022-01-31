National News

Georgia DA Requests FBI Protection After Donald Trump Threatens Protests

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has formally requested FBI protection after Donald Trump told his supporters that “racists” prosecutors were investigating his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

At a rally in Conroe, Texas Sunday (January 30) Trump threatened to hold “the biggest protest we have ever had” in cities across the country including Atlanta, if prosecutors “do anything wrong or illegal.”

“I am asking you to immediately conduct a risk assessment of the Fulton County courthouse and Government Center, and that you provide protective resources to include intelligence and federal agents,” Willis wrote in a request to the FBI obtained by 11Alive News.

A special grand jury will be seated as part of Willis’ investigation starting May 2 of this year.

Without naming names, Trump told supporters “these prosecutors are vicious, horrible people,” referring to Willis, NY Attorney General Letitia James and Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg Jr who are both investigating his business dealings in NYC.

“They’re racists and they’re very sick,” Trump said. “They’re mentally sick. They’re going after me without any protection of my rights from the Supreme Court or most courts. In reality, they’re not after me, they’re after you,” he lied.

“We must work together to keep the public safe and ensure that we do not have a tragedy in Atlanta similar to what happened at the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021,” Willis said.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web