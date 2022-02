Photo: Getty Images

The rumors are true!

Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child together, according to TMZ. The pair was recently spotted out in his hometown of Harlem, New York City as Rih Rih showed off her bourgeoning baby bump.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 2Cool2Blog (@2cool2bl0g)

The news comes amid months of speculation that the Bad Gal and her hip hop-rockstar beau were expecting a child together. The pair made their relationship official after being friends for over a decade. Congrats to Rih and Rocky.