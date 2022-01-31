Brandy Blows Fans Away With Whitney Houston Style National Anthem Show

Photo: Getty Images

They don’t call Brandy the vocal bible for no reason.

On Sunday, the Grammy Award winning singer left fans stunned with her flawless performance of the Star Spangled Banner during the NFC Championship game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California as the Los Angeles Rams took on the San Francisco 49ers. The Queens star’s performance garnered various comparisons to Whitney Houston’s legendary 1991 Super Bowl. One fan tweeted:

“One thing about Brandy, she’s gonna always find a way to pay homage to her idol. Whitney Houston”

The “Have You Ever” singer’s performance ensemble— a red, white and black Prada tracksuit also turned heads, as it reminded fans of the White sporty fit that Houston donned for her epic performance 31-years ago. Many celebs flocked to social media to give the “Have You Ever” singer flowers, including Snoop Dogg and Kelly Rowland. Snoop praised his baby cousin’s supreme vocals, while Kelly Rowland simply tweeted:

“AMEN BRANDY!!!”

Throughout Brandy’s three decades in the music business, she’s always cited Whitney as one of her greatest influences. Back in August 2020, she told People:

“My childhood dreams were to be a singer, touch as many people as I could and to meet Whitney Houston, just meet her. So to meet her, hang out with her and sing with her. It was unbelievable. For her to cast me in such a role, the first Black princess, I don’t know the words to really describe what that feels like.”

On working with her idle for the 1997 movie musical Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella, Brandy added

“We had some beautiful, funny moments that I can remember forever. She’s really my angel, and I’m just so appreciative to her for this opportunity.”

Check out the star’s jaw-dropping performance below.

