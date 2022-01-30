Ava DuVernay, Venus, Serena Williams, Named Smithsonian Portrait Honorees

Photo: Getty Images

The Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery announced this year’s star-studded Portrait of a Nation Award winners and Black excellence is on the list!

Oscar Award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay, tennis champions Venus and Serena Williams, and Marian Wright Edelman, president and founder of the Children’s Defense Fund, are all set to be honored with their portraits being hung in the National Portrait Gallery.

The Gallery, home to presidential portraits, will hold a private event on November 12, celebrating the feats of each honoree will a special performance.

“These honorees are innovators in their respective disciplines and advocates for social causes who use their voices to care for and lift up others,” Kim Sajet, director of the National Portrait Gallery, said in a statement. “The National Portrait Award reminds us that history is living and the choices people make have an impact on the nation’s legacy.”

Legendary music producer Clive Davis, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, along with World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés are also on this year’s list of honorees.

Past honorees include Spike Lee, Aretha Franklin, and Earth, Wind And Fire.

