Lisa Cook, Biden’s Federal Reserve Nominee, Facing Racist Smear Campaign

Lisa Cook, the Black woman President Joe Biden has nominated to serve on the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors is facing a racists smear campaign from Conservatives.

Republican lawmakers claim Cook, a Michigan State University professor of economics and international relations, and former Economic Advisor to Barack Obama, is unqualified to fill the role at the Fed. If confirmed by the Senate, Cook would be the first Black woman to serve on the seven-person board.

“The attacks are racist, sexist, and just plain dumb,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren told The Huffington Post. “But make no mistake: There’s a reason behind them that gets to the heart of the matter –– and that is, she’s good. That’s why she’s under attack,” Warren added.

The Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors is the main governing body of the nation’s bank system that oversees it and helps create and implement related policy. In these economic times, the members of that board are crucial.

Former Trump appointee Peter Navarro accused Biden of making “race-based appointments” telling the right-wing publication Daily Caller that “Professor Cook is more qualified to coach an NFL team” than be on the board.

Another Conservative claimed that Cook is the “least qualified nominee in the Fed’s history.”

The Black women nominated for high-profile jobs can’t seem to catch a break. News of doubts about Cook’s qualifications come just as Republicans are up-in-arms about Biden reaffirming his commitment to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court.

