Biden Reaffirms Pledge To Nominate A Black Woman To Supreme Court

President Joe Biden officially said he’s upholding one promise he made while on the campaign trail: nominating a Black woman to the United States Supreme Court.

“I’ve made no decision except one,” Biden said Thursday (January 27) following Justice Stephen Breyer‘s official retirement announcement.

The person I will nominate will be someone with extraordinary qualifications, character experience and integrity. And that person will be the first Black woman ever nominated to the United States Supreme Court.”

It’s long overdue in my view. I made that commitment during my campaign for president, and I will keep that commitment,” he added.

In his remarks, the president said he’ll consult with Vice President Kamala Harris, senators from both sides of the aisle and other legal advisors before announcing his pick. Speculations about several women who made the short list of nominees swirled following Breyer’s unexpected announcement Wednesday (January 26).

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday that he’s ready for a swift confirmation process once Biden makes his selection.

Black Information Network

