Ben Carson Says Putting A Black Woman On Supreme Court Is ‘Abominable’

Former HUD Secretary Ben Carson has weighed in on President Joe Biden‘s commitment to nominate a Black woman to the US Supreme Court. Carson called Biden’s plan “abominable” and accused the president of engaging what conservatives love to call “identity politics.”

“This is America,” Carson, who served under the currently-legal embattled Donald Trump, said in an interview Thursday (January 27). “Many people fought and gave their lives to bring equality, and now we’re reverting back to identity politics.” He later added” “as we continue to do that, we’re bringing more division to our country.”

It begs the question then, was it “identity politics” that got Dr. Carson appointed to the head of pediatric neurosurgery at Johns Hopkins? And if the same people who he said “fought and gave their lives to bring equality,” did not also do so for the highly-qualified Black women on the SCOTUS short list?

The Black Republican didn’t stop there, either. He said Biden could be setting a “detrimental” precedent by focusing on Black women.

“If he can do that, then who else can do it in the future using the criteria that they want and completely ignoring all the progress that’s been made?” he said.

One could also ask how someone with no background in housing and urban development was appointed to oversee it at the federal level, if qualifications are coming into question.

Further, one of Trump’s two Supreme Court nominees never argued an appeals case in her years of private practice and has a track record of using legal technicalities to disenfranchise already marginalized people. But, it’s Black women with decades of legal experience at all levels the former presidential candidate is concerned about.

Identity politics is how Carson got his job. The man was a brain surgeon. TFG needed a black person in his regime. Bush nominated Thomas to be 1st AA on court. Ben Carson slams Biden for ‘abominable’ identity politics on SCOTUS pick https://t.co/0Vo7Wo9d18 #FoxNews — S. Maxx Mahaffey (@smaxxmahaffey) January 28, 2022

Chile anyway, check out this list of Black women who could be the next Supreme Court Justice.

