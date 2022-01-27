National News

This Black-Owned Clothing Brand Is Teaching History Through Fashion

Who knew you could get fly and learn something at the same time!

That’s exactly what Resilient Grace is on a mission to do. The Black woman-owned and operated clothing brand sells products directly inspired by the Black heroines we often don’t learn about in school.

In one viral TikTok, brand owner Kyra Brown explains how she’s continuing to give weekly lessons on the Black women we all need to know about in a new video series aptly named “Why Didn’t We Know A Black Woman Did That?” Lesson one features Ann Lowe, acclaimed fashion designer who designed First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy‘s famous wedding dress.

When asked who made the beautiful gown, the former first lady replied, “The colored dressmaker,” not actually giving Lowe the credit she deserved. According to Brown, Lowe was also asked to enter through the back door to deliver the dress but refused if she couldn’t walk through the front door. She was promptly shown through the front door with the gown in tow.

“To think that a brilliant designer like Ann Lowe could go without credit for something so amazing as that dress is scary and proof that we have to keep telling and sharing these stories,” Brown says in the TikTok video.

