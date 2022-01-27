Lizzo Turns Heads In Chic High-Waisted Jeans & Blouse For Low-Key Dinner

Photo: Getty Images

Lizzo is usually quite the risk taker when it comes to come serving looks — but on Tuesday night, she opted for a more casual, chic ensemble while turning heads in the process. The “Truth Hurts” singer hit up Craig’s in West Hollywood for a low-key dinner, while rocking high-waisted pants with a simple, elegant black blouse with long sleeves and white and green designs; complete with a set of brilliant white heels and a classic black quilted Chanel handbag.

Photo: GC Images

The hot night look comes just days after Lizzo gave fans a glimpse at herself battling a hangover while rocking a bright-colored silk robe with soft glam, and her braids tied up into a high pony tail, writing:

“Venus is retrograde and so is my hangover.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

2022 is gearing up to be a busy year for the Grammy Award winning singer. On top of reportedly working on new music, Lizzo is also tapped to headline iHeartRadio’s second annual Living Black Event alongside stars including Big Sean, H.E.R., Ari Lennox and Moneybagg Yo. J. Cole, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Saweetie, Bas and more stars are slated to make appearances during the Black History Month event. iHeartRadio Living Black spotlights “the power of Black culture — past, present and future — throughout Black History Month in February and “will may homage to the culture that sets the trends, creates the moments, and moves the world.”

iHeartMedia president of hip hop and R&B programming Doc Wynter said of Living Black:

“We are thrilled to once again honor Black History Month and Black culture through on-going and informative discussions about race and some very special performances during this year’s iHeartRadio Living Black

Catch Living Black streaming live, February 23rd at 8 p.m. EST on TikTok and as well as iHeartRadio’s hip hop/ R&B stations and the iHeartRadio app.