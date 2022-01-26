Wyoming’s First Black Sheriff Fires White Deputy For Years Of Racism

Photo: Getty Images

Wyoming’s first Black sheriff took steps to fire a high-ranking white deputy who is currently being sued by a former Black officer for years of racism in a federal lawsuit.

Last year, Sheriff Aaron Appelhans fired Albany County Patrol Sgt. Christian Handley for the years of racism he put another Black officer through –– so much to the point the officer quit the force in 2017 and is now suing Handley.

A federal lawsuit filed by Cpl. Jamin Johnson last week accuses Handley of multiple racist incidents –– including a time where Handley drove past Johnson’s home, yelling the N-word and other profanity out of the window while Johnson, his wife and children were exiting the home.

“Mr. Handley later apologized for not having realized that Mr. Johnson’s family was present, as if his vile racism was otherwise acceptable,” the lawsuit reads, according to The Huffington Post.

Johnson is seeking damages and is willing to let the suit go to a jury trial if need be, the outlet noted.

News of Johnson’s lawsuit comes after Appelhans’ historic appointment in Laramie, Wyoming where several incidents –– including the 1998 murder of University of Wyoming student Matthew Shepard and the 2018 shooting of an unarmed man diagnosed with schizophrenia –– led to public outcry.

According to Johnson’s lawsuit, Handley used racial slurs against Black citizens and local college students and that his racism was “widespread and well-known.”

New Sheriff Aaron Appelhans of Albany County, Wyoming is the first Black sheriff in the 131 years that Wyoming has been a state. He intends to diversify the 42-deputy sheriff’s office, where he said he is the only Black officer. https://t.co/RbaTpKmb5Z — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) March 22, 2021

Reading about Black trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.