Whoopi Goldberg Calls Out Bill Maher For ‘Flippant’ Covid-19 Comments

Whoopi Goldberg is letting Bill Maher know that the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic is no laughing matter.

On Friday (January 21), Maher performed a monologue on his show, Real Time, saying that the Covid-19 pandemic has “gone on too long” and “nobody cares anymore.”

“You go out, it’s silly now. You have to have your mask, you have to have a card, you have to have a booster,” Maher said. “They scan your head like you’re a cashier and I’m a bunch of bananas. I’m not bananas, you are.”

Goldberg called Maher on Monday’s episode of The View, saying the comments were “flippant” and “not really funny.”

“That’s not really funny to people who have lost their kids … or to people who have lost family members or dear friends to this,” the EGOT winner said. “Listen, nobody on the plant really wants to go through this. This is not something we’re doing because it’s sexually gratifying,” she added. “This is what we’re doing to protect our families.”

The View’s Whoopi Goldberg goes off on Bill Maher for mocking COVID mitigation measures: “That’s not really funny to people who’ve lost … family members or dear friends … This is not something we’re doing because it’s sexually gratifying.” pic.twitter.com/gxA3SQwNEC — The Recount (@therecount) January 24, 2022

“I want to point out, there are little kids who can’t get vaccinated,” Goldberg added. “Lots of people who cannot get vaccinated, so you’re playing Russian roulette with their lives.”

Goldberg herself tested positive for the virus a few weeks ago as the number of new Covid-19 cases skyrockets amid the Omicron variant surge across the country and globe.

