Rihanna’s Foundation Donates $15M To Climate Justice Organizations

Rihanna‘s Clara Lionel Foundation has pledged $15 million to help push the fight for climate justice forward.

The multi-million donation, made in collaboration with Jack Dorsey‘s #StartSmall Initiative, will be delivered to select climate justice organizations around the US and the Caribbean who are “are focused on and led by women, youth, Black, Indigenous, LGBTQIA+ and people of color accelerate climate justice for those greatest risk,” a press release said.

“At the Clara Lionel Foundation, much of the work is rooted in the understanding that climate disasters, which are growing in frequency and intensity, do not impact all communities equally, with communities of color and island nations facing the brunt of climate change.

“This is why CLF prioritizes both climate resilience and climate justice work across the US and the Caribbean,” Rihanna said.

“CLF believes strongly that funders must build partnerships with organizations and acknowledge their deep understanding of what is necessary to achieve climate justice in their own communities,” Justine Lucas, Executive Director of the Clara Lionel Foundation said.

The list of organizations receiving the grants include: the Black Feminist Fund, Black Visions Collective, Caribbean Youth Environment Network, Center for Popular Democracy, Climate and Clean Energy Equity Fund, Climate Justice Alliance, Deep South Center for Environmental Justice, GirlsCARE, Helen’s Daughters, HEY Campaign, Hive Fund for Gender and Climate Justice, Indigenous Environmental Network, Integrated Health Outreach, Movement for Black Lives, Native Movement, NDN Collective, The Caribbean Climate Justice Project, and The Solutions Project.

