Rae Sremmurd Star Slim Jxmmi Arrested For Battery & Allegedly Attacking GF

Slim Jxmmi was arrested on battery charges Tuesday morning in Miami after allegedly attacking the mother of his child, knocking down a door and pulling her hair extensions out in the process. According to police, the Rae Sremmurd star’s girlfriend told law enforcement that the rapper first got pissed after she questioned him about a woman he was following on Twitter. She went on to share that Slim left their home with a friend shortly after the Twitter argument, and returned a short time later smelling like alcohol, adding that when she attempted to move their sleeping child from his playpen to a bed, Slim pulled her hair so hard her extension was ripped from her scalp.

The alleged victim also told policed that she tried to record his outrage with her phone — which made him more pissed — and he chased her around their home. She says she she ran to a room and closed the door, but Slim kicked the door down, ripped the phone away, and threw it over a balcony to prevent her from posting the video on social media.

Police have since recovered the phone, undamaged, on a nearby street when they were called to the scene. Jxmmi has yet to respond to allegations. More details to come.

