Meagan Good Calls Pending Divorce ‘The Most Painful Thing I’ve Experienced’

Meagan Good is speaking out about her pending divorce from husband of nine years, Devon Franklin. In a recent interview with XONecole, Good gave fans more insight into her surprise split with Franklin, and how she’s currently coping with the significant life change. Good shared:

“Throughout life, I’ve always approached relationships as understanding that at some point, they’ll get to the place that they’re going to, and then they would be over. I’ve always had an attitude of like, ‘Alright, next chapter. We’ll see what’s next,’ and being okay with that and appreciating what you give to someone and what they give to you and sharing a moment in time and in life that you never get back regardless of how it ends.”

While sharing that she never thought her marriage to Devon would end, the Harlem star added:

“[My divorce is] the most painful thing I’ve ever experienced in my life. [But] I am still optimistic. I still am hopeful for the future. I still—maybe this isn’t a chapter, but I just feel that it’s my next act in life and I trust God. Not everything makes sense to me right now, but I do trust God overall and I’m excited to see what this next act of life is going to be and what God has in store and that’s all I can really do but even in doing that, I do have gratitude and so much joy in my heart for these past 11 years that DeVon and I have been together. What he’s given into my life and what I was able to give him, just everything.”

Last month, the couple announced their split in a joint statement, sharing:

“There’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love.”

Since the split, Meagan has gone viral for her post-split escapades — including rocking a Los Angeles Rams jersey that read, “Ms Good If Ya Nasty” on the back.

