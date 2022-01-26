Digital Daily

Global Protests Halt Auction Of Nelson Mandela’s Personal Items

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

Several of Nelson Mandela‘s personal items were nearly auctioned off in New York City earlier this month, but protesters from around the world halted the sale.

“Important Artifacts from the Life of Nelson Mandela” was scheduled to take place on January 28 at the Guernsey auction house in NYC. Among the items were gifts the late South African president received from former President Barack Obama and George W. Bush, clothing, a signed copy of the South African Constitution and more.

The auction house was also set to sell off the key to the Robben Island prison cell Mandela was held in for 27 years before one of the nation’s cabinet ministers stepped in last month, protesting the sale, and adding that the items “belong to the people of South Africa.”

At the time, Guernsey’s President Arlan Ettinger told PageSix the auction would go on with or without the key, but as of last week, the whole sale has been officially canceled.

“We had a major controversy come up,” Ettinger said Tuesday (January 18). The auction house received a call from the South African Heritage Resources Agency who told him the items were “potential national treasures.”

“When something is designated [as such], it requires permits to leave South Africa,” Ettinger said, adding that many of the items were being sold by Mandela’s family to raise funds for a memorial garden and museum in his honor.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web