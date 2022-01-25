Lizzo, H.E.R & More To Headline iHeartRadio’s ‘Living Black!’ Celebration

Photo: Getty Images

iHeartRadio’s Living Black Celebration is back for the second year, celebrating Black History Month in a major way. The month-long event, empowered by AT&T, will be headlined by Lizzo, who will celebrate with a special performance at the iHeartRadio Theater in Los Angeles. This year’s celebration will also feature performances by Big Sean, H.E.R., Moneybagg Yo and Ari Lennox. Stars like J. Cole, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Saweetie and Bas are all scheduled to make special appearances.

Throughout the month of February, iHeartRadio will shine a spotlight on the power and impact of Black culture, celebrating the past, present and future of the culture through conversations and tributes that will educate and inspire. Artists, influencers and thought leaders will create a series of original audio content that will honor Black History Month’s impact.

Last year’s performances included Roddy Ricch, Jhene Aiko, Kirk Franklin and more. iHeartMedia’s Executive VP of Programming Hip Hop and R&B Strategy, Thea Mitchem said in a statement:

“iHeartRadio Living Black is a bold celebration of Black culture and showcases the beauty and influence of the Black experience. We’re thrilled to build upon the Living Black! foundation in our second year and excited to once again work with Magic Lemonade on this wonderful celebration.”

The special event will mark the first time ever that TikTok and iHeartMedia collaborate. Living Black will broadcast live on TikTok and across iHeartMedia’s various Hip-Hop and R&B radio stations and the iHearRadio app on February 23. You can also catch the full show on iHeartRadio’s YouTube channel until March 6th.