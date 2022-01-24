Entertainment

Kodak Black Learns His Fate In New Year’s Day Trespassing Case

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

Kodak Black is officially free of all charges related to his New Year’s Day trespassing arrest. According to an Instagram post from his attorney Bradford Cohen, the “Super Gremlin” rapper’s case has been dropped. Cohen shared via his Instagram page:

“Case dismissed yesterday, the State agreed that this arrest and charge were not warranted Quick legal discussion….a cease and desist letter is not a trespass notice. A cease and desist to a corporation is not notice to an individual. An invitee to a home, by the legal renter/occupant cannot be trespassed by a landlord.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Bradford Cohen (@lawronin)

Kodak was arrested at the top of the new year in his hometown of Pompeo Beach, Florida on trespassing charges which Cohen immediately labeled a “misunderstanding”. Black was reportedly in town to gift local families during the holidays by paying off their credit card debt, when the Broward County Sheriff’s Office got word he was in the area and local police ultimately arrested him, claiming he was in violation of a cease-and-desist letter from the local Housing Authority.

Police accused Kodak Black of creating a “disturbances” while shooting a music video on the property and blasting loud music, stating in court documents:

“Your actions have adversely impacted the Property’s residents’ right to peacefully enjoy the property.”

Fortunately for Kodak, all charges have been dismissed and he’s fully a free man. The news comes just days after the star made headlines for his racy dance moment during a Florida Panthers game that left fans stunned. However, Kodak denied claims that he having sex at the game, sharing that the young woman in the video is a new artist he’s working with.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Kutthroat Bill (@kodakblack)

Congrats to Kodak for scoring big in his misdemeanor case.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kiB9qk4gnt4?feature=oembed]

About Post Author

Black Information Network

