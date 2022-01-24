Drake’s Skincare Regime Gets Him Roasted By The ‘Net: ‘Is This Your King?’

When it comes to being a Certified Lover Boy, a healthy skincare routine is a must! Drake has his regime down pat — so much so that the record-breaking star answered a FaceTime call from his friend, and social media comedian Druski, who screen-grabbed Champagne Papi’s hilarious relaxation moment. In the photo, Drake rocked a robe as he donned cotton pads over his eyes and cream skin mask. Druski wasted no time sharing with his 3.5 million followers, writing:

“Ladies…. this y’all king?”

Judging by the busy year he’s had, it’s no surprise that Drizzy is winding down and taking some time to himself, for self-care purposes. Since dropping his sixth studio album Certified Lover Boy in September, Drake has gone on to break several records, perform at some of the biggest festivals of the year, give son Adonis a phenomenal fourth birthday party, reconcile with Kanye West, and much more.

After making amends with his former hip hop nemesis, Drake performed alongside Ye’ during their Free Larry Hoover Concert — in which both rap giants went hit for hit at the Colosseum in Los Angeles. When it was his turn to take the stage, Drake shared with the crowd:

“I appreciate Kanye for letting me do this. It’s important for us to make this happen. Being on stage with one of the most iconic artists with one of the iconic catalogs performing it here tonight is crazy.”

As for his relationship with Druski, the Instagram star says Drizzy is a “down to earth” guy whom he’s happy to call a friend. In a 2020 interview, Druski opened up about how he became friends with the star, sharing:

“I think he hit me up on Instagram. I noticed he had liked by shit a long time ago. I had, like, no followers. Like, I probably had less than 100,000. He DM’d one day and was, like, ‘Yo, this is my favorite page. You’re literally one of the funniest dudes on the internet. I was just like, ‘What the fuck?’ … He’s a cool guy—down to earth—and now it’s just like on some friendship [level].”

Funny friendship goals.