Entertainment

Beyoncé Quietly Joins TikTok And The Internet Is Buzzing To Find Out Why

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

Beyoncé casually broke the ‘net once again on Thursday by creating a TikTok account while most East coasters were asleep counting sheep. On Friday, fans were elated to see that that the star had joined the social media service, although she hadn’t posted anything yet. With no posts and less than 10 hours of activation, Bey still managed garner over 150,000 TikTok followers.

The TikTok possibilities are endless for the music Queen, and fans have already began brainstorming what may be next for the star. One fan excitedly tweeted:

“Beyoncé joined TikTok at 10:30 pm on a Thursday night, just an hour and a half from when new music Friday hits”

While another Twitter user added:

“Imagine the first thing Beyoncé posts on tiktok being the video+ link to Grown woman which is now available on all streaming platforms. We would have won.”

Beyonce’s new TikTok era comes just days after the eighth anniversary of her critically acclaimed Self Titled Album, which she also dropped overnight without warning — forever changing the way artists release music these days.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IcN6Ke2V-rQ?feature=oembed]

Bey has been taking her social media presence to a whole new level these days. Earlier this month, she blessed her 224 million followers with glitzy photos of her and hubby Jay-Z showing some rare PDA.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

The star also gave fans a glimpse at her Halls Of Ivy collection video, sharing an iconic photo of herself alongside her daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi to her Instagram page.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

No word on whether or not Beyonce is slated to drop new music — but we can all dream.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zA-g6FqaxPM?feature=oembed]

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web