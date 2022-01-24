Beyoncé Quietly Joins TikTok And The Internet Is Buzzing To Find Out Why

Photo: Getty Images

Beyoncé casually broke the ‘net once again on Thursday by creating a TikTok account while most East coasters were asleep counting sheep. On Friday, fans were elated to see that that the star had joined the social media service, although she hadn’t posted anything yet. With no posts and less than 10 hours of activation, Bey still managed garner over 150,000 TikTok followers.

The TikTok possibilities are endless for the music Queen, and fans have already began brainstorming what may be next for the star. One fan excitedly tweeted:

“Beyoncé joined TikTok at 10:30 pm on a Thursday night, just an hour and a half from when new music Friday hits”

While another Twitter user added:

“Imagine the first thing Beyoncé posts on tiktok being the video+ link to Grown woman which is now available on all streaming platforms. We would have won.”

Beyonce’s new TikTok era comes just days after the eighth anniversary of her critically acclaimed Self Titled Album, which she also dropped overnight without warning — forever changing the way artists release music these days.

Bey has been taking her social media presence to a whole new level these days. Earlier this month, she blessed her 224 million followers with glitzy photos of her and hubby Jay-Z showing some rare PDA.

The star also gave fans a glimpse at her Halls Of Ivy collection video, sharing an iconic photo of herself alongside her daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi to her Instagram page.

No word on whether or not Beyonce is slated to drop new music — but we can all dream.