Ari Lennox Slams Podcaster For Asking Extremely Inappropriate Sex Questions

Ari Lennox will no longer do interviews after a podcaster asked her extremely inappropriate sex questions in a live interview. After her sit down with controversial podcaster Macgyver “MacG” Mukwevho, fans claim the host took things to far with the Shea Butter Baby singer when he asked “who was ****** her good”.

Visibly shocked and appalled, Ari took to Twitter to vent her frustrations, sharing:

“I’m just like… why was I alone on a call full of people? Why didn’t anyone intervene? And why wasn’t parts of the interview destroyed like the team promised? Why did it happen to begin with? I just feel slow and ambushed and blindsighted.”

She continued:

“Just because I happily and freely sing/write about sex don’t make any kind of creepy disrespect warranted. I clearly was in immense shock and hate that I didn’t react differently. But **** it! I don’t want anyone feeling sorry for me. I’m tired of the narrative. Exhausted. I’m good I promise. But as for interviews I’m not doing them anymore. There’s enough lives and interviews out there already. I’ve been my most happiest creating music and exploring life sober. I’m not allowing anything to tamper with my peace anymore.

Fans quickly chimed in to support the Dreamville singer who says she’s no longer doing interviews. One follower responded to Ari:

“That MacG/Ari Lennox clip is disgusting. That isn’t how you interview someone, it’s wildly disrespectful and very inappropriate. People really have to stop being nasty for clicks.”

Another fan added:

“So proud of you you deserve all of the positivity you’ll receive. You’re too much of a positive light to everyone else and now it’s time for you to receive your flowers and things.”

MacG has yet to speak out regarding the controversial interview.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E604eZ81_YQ?feature=oembed]

