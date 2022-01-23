Florida Bill To Shield White People From Feeling ‘Guilt’ Over US History

Photo: Getty Images

A new bill in Florida would ban schools and private businesses from making people feel “discomfort” or “guilt” over historic actions based on their race, gender, or nationality.

The bill –– named “Individual Freedom” –– successfully made its way out of a Republican-controlled state senate committee and has the backing of Gov. Ron DeSantis, who quoted Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.‘s famous “I Have A Dream” speech while defending the language of the potential legislation.

“You think about what MLK stood for, he said he didn’t want people judged on the color of their skin, but on the content of their character. You listen to some of these people nowadays, they don’t talk about that,” DeSantis said at a “Stop the Woke” rally.

Never forget that Florida’s racist bringer of death, GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis quoted MLK while introducing the “Stop Woke Act” to ban critical race theory. Quoting MLK while simultaneously banning his life’s work from being taught in schools is so on-brand for MAGA.#DemVoice1 pic.twitter.com/tOHI7ClTH6 — The Jewish Ginger Resister (@JewishResister) January 17, 2022

The state already outlawed Critical Race Theory from being taught in schools, with that ban taking affect last June. Under this new law, individuals would be prohibited from making people “feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress on account of his or her race, color, sex, or national origin.”

Employers also wouldn’t be able to provide any training that makes someone believe “that an individual bears responsibility for, or should be discriminated against or receive adverse treatment because of actions committed in the past by other members of the same race, color, sex or national origin.”

While the “Individual Freedom” bill doesn’t name Critical Race Theory specifically, one of the main arguments people who oppose America’s racist past (and lasting impact) being taught in schools use is that white children “might feel bad” about that history.

To test how race-neutral the DeSantis bill and others like it are, Black, Latino and Indigenous parents should flood these states with lawsuits about lessons that make their children feel discomfort, or that one race is superior to another and see how it goes. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) January 19, 2022

“This isn’t even a ban on Critical Race Theory,” Florida Democratic State Senator Shervin Jones told CNN, “This is a ban on Black history.”

“They are talking about not wanting white people to feel uncomfortable. My ancestors were uncomfortable when they were stripped away from their children,” Jones, who is the committee’s vice chair and only Black member, added.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.