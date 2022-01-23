Digital Daily

Florida Bill To Shield White People From Feeling ‘Guilt’ Over US History

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

A new bill in Florida would ban schools and private businesses from making people feel “discomfort” or “guilt” over historic actions based on their race, gender, or nationality.

The bill –– named “Individual Freedom” –– successfully made its way out of a Republican-controlled state senate committee and has the backing of Gov. Ron DeSantis, who quoted Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.‘s famous “I Have A Dream” speech while defending the language of the potential legislation.

“You think about what MLK stood for, he said he didn’t want people judged on the color of their skin, but on the content of their character. You listen to some of these people nowadays, they don’t talk about that,” DeSantis said at a “Stop the Woke” rally.

The state already outlawed Critical Race Theory from being taught in schools, with that ban taking affect last June. Under this new law, individuals would be prohibited from making people “feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress on account of his or her race, color, sex, or national origin.”

Employers also wouldn’t be able to provide any training that makes someone believe “that an individual bears responsibility for, or should be discriminated against or receive adverse treatment because of actions committed in the past by other members of the same race, color, sex or national origin.”

While the “Individual Freedom” bill doesn’t name Critical Race Theory specifically, one of the main arguments people who oppose America’s racist past (and lasting impact) being taught in schools use is that white children “might feel bad” about that history.

“This isn’t even a ban on Critical Race Theory,” Florida Democratic State Senator Shervin Jones told CNN,This is a ban on Black history.”

“They are talking about not wanting white people to feel uncomfortable. My ancestors were uncomfortable when they were stripped away from their children,” Jones, who is the committee’s vice chair and only Black member, added.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web