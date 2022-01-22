One Of Ahmaud Arbery’s Convicted Killers Is Filing For A New Trial

Photo: Getty Images

One of the men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery has filed for a new trial, after saying the state failed to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Earlier this month, attorneys for Travis McMichael filed a routine motion for a new trial shortly after the gunman was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The motion suggests state prosecutors didn’t prove McMichael’s “guilt” for pulling the trigger of a shotgun February 23, 2020 while 25-year-old Arbery jogged through a Brunswick, Georgia neighborhood.

The convicted killer’s legal team wrote that “The Court committed an error of law warranting a new trial.”

That new trial could cost taxpayers even more, considering that security at November’s trial cost $1.8 million, according to Glynn County commissioners. The large sum went to overtime pay, having extra sheriff’s deputies in place, and other public safety officers during the nationally-watched trial.

In addition to McMichael’s motion, the state filed a motion mentioned at the sentencing hearing to bar any of the men from making money from the trial and killing Ahmaud Arbery. The state’s motion would mean none of the men could profit through books, movies, or other avenues, and that any money generated from the tragedy go to the Arbery family.

No decision has been made on either motion.

The men are set to stand trial in federal court on hate crime charges next month on February 7.

Reading about Black trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor. These additional resources are also available:

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255

The National Alliance on Mental Illness 1-800-950-6264

The Association of Black Psychologists 1-301-449-3082

The Anxiety and Depression Association of America 1-240-485-1001

For more mental health resources, click HERE.

