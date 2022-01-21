Tiffany Haddish Shares An Update On Her Plans To Become A Parent

Photo: Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish has a lot of love to give, and plans to become a parent are in full swing. In a recent interview with E!’s Daily Pop, the “Night School” actress, who was placed in foster care as a child, opened up about her plans for parenthood, sharing:

“I just went to Africa. I was just in Eritrea, and people were trying to give me their kids. I was like, ‘Hold up now, I gotta get the paperwork right now. I can’t just be taking kids with me.'”

As for whether or not she still plans to adopt, Haddish revealed:

“Not right now, but maybe at the end of the year, beginning of next year.”

This isn’t the first time the star has spoken publicly about her plans for motherhood. Back in May, she opened up about why surrogacy isn’t the right route for her, telling Daily Pop:

“I don’t wanna pay nobody to carry my baby neither, ’cause then I have to go through a process of giving myself injections and all that stuff. And I already gave up — here goes something everybody don’t know, I’m gonna tell you: When I was 21 I was really hard up for some money and I gave up a bunch of eggs. So who knows, I might got some kids out here in these streets. I doubt it, though, because I never got the bonus. Maybe somewhere though, in cryo somewhere!”

Tiffany’s comments comes just days after the star was released on bail after being arrested and charged with driving under the influence in Georgia.

The star and her team have yet to comment on the incident.