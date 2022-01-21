Hollywood creative Cassandra Butcher talks breaking color barriers with Beyoncé & John Singleton friendship

Hollywood creative director Cassandra Butcher shares how she always knew she’d work in television, how she broke color barriers with Beyoncé while filming ‘The Fighting Temptations,’ and how amazing her friendship was with the Academy-Award nominated director, John Singleton.

Cassandra is the CMO of BRON Studios (Bombshell, Judas and the Black Messiah) and Co-Creative Director of BRON Life. She also oversees BRON’s creative, publicity and media Awards strategy which resulted in numerous nominations and awards including 5 Academy Awards for films, Bombshell, Joker and Judas and the Black Messiah.