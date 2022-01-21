HBCU College Fair of Greater Atlanta

Advancing opportunities. Raising Awareness. Nurturing connections.

These are the goals of the 4th Annual Greater Atlanta Historically Black College and University (HBCU) Fair sponsored by Rho Kappa Lambda Educational Foundation, Inc and the Gwinnett Pearls of Service Foundation, Inc.

The fourth annual Greater Atlanta HBCU College Fair will welcome Georgia high school students as well as students and their families from across the country to take part in what promises to be a progressive, educational, and enlightening event – students and families from all backgrounds are welcome. This event is free and open to the public . Students will be able to talk with representatives from highly respected HBCU colleges and universities to learn why an HBCU may be an ideal college choice. Registration is required.

We are in the process of finalizing the planning of our nationwide “2022 HBCU VIRTUAL FAIR”. This venture is a collaborative effort to address the needs of underserved college bound students. This college fair is also intended to address some of the issues and concerns many students face, to strategically inform and discuss supportive networks, and to provide avenues that lead to a successful path to college.

We would love for your company to become a sponsor/partner with the Greater Atlanta HBCU College Fair 2022.

Data related to the previous fair include

2,253 information seeking parties pre-registered for the college fair which is a 60% increase in pre-registration from 2019.

Pre-registration break down was 1318 students and 935 parents.

Of this population of 2253 a total of 452 were checked in the day of the fair prior to the early cancellation due to a snow and ice event.

The youngest participant was 14 and the oldest was 55.

Registrations from the state of South Carolina were generated for the fair.

In addition to families seeking information related to HBCU’s, band auditions were performed offering musically gifted students the opportunity to compete for band scholarships.

40+ students auditioned for scholarships. The band directors were well received and appreciated the event.

The students engaged with college reps from approximately 45 colleges and universities which was a 30% increase from 2019. In addition, we introduced vendors into the fair schedule which was well received and provided companies the opportunity to engage with the community.

At the time of the early cancellation of the fair due to the snow event in 2020, 34 students and 14 band audition participants had obtained scholarship offers. The value of scholarships is estimated at $250,000.00.

With the success of our first two in-person fairs behind us, we were determined to press on despite the unprecedented times that we faced due to the pandemic. In 2021 we held a virtual college fair that registered over 800 students and parents from across the country. The virtual fair was a huge success.

We feel the 2022 HBCU College Fair is an event that will continue to be successful and look forward to the opportunity to partner with you to make a continued impact in the community.