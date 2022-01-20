Pardison Fontaine Speaks Out Against Megan Thee Stallion Breakup Rumors

Photo: Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion and boyfriend Pardsion Fontaine have been keeping their relationship low-key in recent months. So much so that fans began to speculate that the Grammy Award winning couple had called it quits. Adding more fuel to the rumor mill, fans noticed that the “Savage” rapper deleted all the photos of her and Fontaine from her Instagram page.

However, Pardi is speaking out, denying the claims and assuring fans that things are better than ever in their relationship. He took to his Instagram story to address the claims, writing:

“Stop this cap nobody puttin hands on nobody …(At least not in that way ),” he wrote. “Been seein the break up rumors and was lettin y’all imaginations run ..but y’all gettin too crazy ….ain’t give ni**as a story so they made one … we really been on it double time.”

Although Megan hasn’t spoken out regarding the allegations, she has been focusing on her work and getting to the bag. On Wednesday, Frito Lay announced that the Houston native was set to star in their Super Bowl commercial for Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and Cool Ranch Doritos. Meg is also recently coming off the high of graduating from college — Texas Southern University with a degree in Health Administration. Pardi attended his leading lady’s graduation and reportedly showered her with gifts, including a custom letterman jacket with her first name on the front and TSU’s insignia on the right breast.

Things seemed to be going well for the couple back in October when Megan gushed about her boyfriend to Taraji P. Henson, sharing:

“My boyfriend does make me very happy. He definitely takes care of me emotionally … He makes my brain feel good. He makes my heart feel good.” Slaying Adversity with Megan Thee Stallion Megan Thee Stallion shares how she has overcome so much adversity in her life and still maintains a positive outlook. Amber Morino tells how she overcame childhood abuse and the difficult years she faced in the foster care system. Dr. TK Jackson offers tips on staying mentally healthy in the face of toxicity and adversity. Posted by Taraji P. Henson on Saturday, October 9, 2021

Catch Megan Thee Stallion in Flamin’ Hot Cheetos & Doritos new ad during the 2022 Super Bowl. Check out the teaser below.