Vic Mensa Arrested For Possession Of Mushrooms And LSD At D.C. Airport

Vic Mensa was arrested at Washington D.C.’s Dulles International Airport over the weekend after border officials say they found illegal drugs in his luggage, including mushrooms and LSD. According to a statement by the customs and borders protection, the “Down On My Luck” rapper arrived at Dulles on a flight from Ghana on Saturday, and when searched by officials, he was allegedly in possession of 41 grams of liquid Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD), about 124 grams of Psilocybin capsules, 178 grams of Psilocybin gummies, and six grams of Psilocybin mushrooms.

Daniel Escobedo, Area Port Director for CBP’s Area Port of Washington, D.C, said in a statement:

“Travelers can save themselves time and potential criminal charges during their international arrivals inspection if they took a few minutes to ensure that their luggage is drug free. Narcotics interdiction remains a Customs and Border Protection enforcement priority and we remain committed to working closely with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to ensure that those who transport illegal narcotics into the United States are investigated and prosecuted.”

Vic has been gearing up for his trip to Ghana with friend Chance The Rapper for weeks now, sharing photos of himself and his fellow Chicagoan posted up with the nation’s president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The arrest also comes days after Vic shared a sweet message to poet Aja Monet, who accompanied him on the trip to Ghana, sharing:

“You have talent and value and worth beyond what the world can quantify, in an abundance only spirit can know. I’ve often said i long for you to be the star of the show because we all pale in comparison or perhaps more accurately shine brighter in proximity it is your light that ignites mine, and so many. keep glowing !”

Mensa now faces felony narcotics possession charges.