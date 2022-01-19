Entertainment

SZA’s Cake Goes Viral As She Celebrates Her Acting Debut: ‘I Got The Part’

SZA is taking her talents to the big screen after landing a role, which marks her acting debut. The “I Hate U” singer took to her Instagram Story to celebrate the win and showed off her green, confetti celebration cake that read, “Congrats record breaker and fire actress.” The Grammy nominated singer wrote of the exciting news:

“I can’t believe I got the part I wanted [watery eyes emoji] she’s an actress.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
After followers flooded the comments with congrats and comments about the cake, the singer hopped in the Shaderoom’s comments to share that the cake was actually a gift from someone. SZA wrote:

“Lmao thank y’all ! And before y’all start somebody BOUGHT me this cake . It’s a sweet gesture n i was being appreciative.”

Director and photographer, Annie Bercy, who’s known for working with the “Hit Different” star, also took to social media to honor the singer’s acting debut, writing:

“Everything @sza touch turn into gold. My girl is now adding ‘actress’ to her repertoire, congratulations babe!”

 

 
 
 
 
 
It’s been a good year for SZA, who recently broke streaming records with her track “I Hate You”, a record that she was initially hesitant about before releasing. She wrote of the song:

“Honestly this started out as an exercise . I jus wanted somewhere to dump my thoughts w out pressure..y’all made it a thing and I’m not mad lmao. ask and u shall receive. I HATE YOU OUT ON ALL PLATFORMS . Namaskaram”

 

 
 
 
 
 
No word on what project SZA is slated to make her acting debut in — but this isn’t the first time she’s tried her hand in the craft. Last year, she played the role of missing Latoya Thompson in Insecure‘s show within a show.

