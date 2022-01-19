Karrueche Tran Speaks Out On DaBaby and DaniLeigh Drama: ‘I Felt Her Pain’ [watch]

Photo: Getty Images

Karrueche Tran has had her fair share of high profile relationships and public breakups, so it comes as no surprise that the star felt deeply for DaniLeigh after watching her live drama with DaBaby unfold as the world watched on. The Claws actress caught up with Angie Martinez on Tuesday and shared her thoughts on the domestic debacle, sharing:

“I felt it in my soul and in my body and when I saw the videos. What he was saying…it just made me want to throw up because I felt her pain and I felt her embarrassment because it was public and the things he was saying were disgusting.”

The Emmy Award winning star also revealed that she reached out to Dani via social media following the incident, telling Angie:

“I just sent her a message for support to say, ‘If you need anything or anyone to talk to, I’m here. That just really triggered my trauma. I was like, ‘Oh my God, PTSD. And she just had a baby so to go through it with a child…a new baby…she’s very, very strong.”

Karrueche and NFL star Victor Cruz announced their split back in February after three years of dating. The star calls her time with Cruz the “healthiest relationship” she’s been in in her adult life, while reflecting on her tumultuous relationship with Chris Brown, telling Angie:

“I was trying to find my way and trying to make it through somehow, one day at a time. And now looking back I’m like, ‘Girl, you were going through it.’ Even I can just tell from the way I looked and just everything, I was a different girl. I think what it was is that I wasn’t putting myself first, Now I know how to love myself and do for me. I wasn’t working out, not eating good, not drinking water, smoking too much weed.”

Fortunately for the star, she’s “grateful” for the journey that made her “stronger” and seems to be in a happier place. Catch the final season of Claws, kicking off with a 2-hour premiere on December 19th at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.